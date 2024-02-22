comScore            

How it Works

Poonam Pandey: Some people benefited monetarily from my fake-death post

Indian model and actor Poonam Pandey took to Instagram to explain the effects of the fake-death stunt in early February.

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2024 8:20 AM
Poonam Pandey: Some people benefited monetarily from my fake-death post
In early February, Pandey’s team announced via Instagram that the actor and model had died of cervical cancer. However, a day later an alive Pandey released a video on Instagram stating that she was fine and the news of her demise was part of a campaign to raise awareness on cervical cancer. The stunt left the internet divided. (Image source: News18)

On February 20, Poonam Pandey took to Instagram to share that she was ‘happy’ her fake-death post put out by her team reached many people, raising awareness about cervical cancer.

She added, “But what hurt me is that some people benefited monetarily and drove me into the cause pretext. But, I will always stand by it and continue to lend my support now and forever.”

In early February, Pandey’s team announced via Instagram that the actor and model had died of cervical cancer. However, a day later an alive Pandey released a video on Instagram stating that she was fine and the news of her demise was part of a campaign to raise awareness on cervical cancer. The stunt left the internet divided.

Digital marketing agency Schbang claimed responsibility and released a statement on Instagram stating that it was the orchestrator behind the fake-death stunt Pandey.

Their statement read, “Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly. To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology - especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer.”

The digital agency also went on to state that the ‘act’ pulled off by Pandey resulted in making ‘Cervical Cancer’ and its related terms the most searched ‘topics on Google’. “This is the first time in the history of this country that the word ‘Cervical Cancer’ has been on 1000+ Headlines”,” read the statement.

The agency took to Instagram to apologise once again. The post read, “To everyone, those hurt or not hurt by the campaign, our Schbangers, partners, friends, families and the young talent considering their career choice in advertising, we are deeply sorry. We know the end doesn’t justify the means.”

During the outrage surrounding the incident, it was alleged that the stunt was for US drug giant Merck’s Indian affiliate MSD. The company immediately distanced itself from Pandey, the death debacle and the agency, terminating its association with Schbang.


Tags
First Published on Feb 22, 2024 8:20 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Sachin Tendulkar plays gully cricket with locals in Kashmir: MIB's Anurag Thakur pens note

Sachin Tendulkar plays gully cricket with locals in Kashmir: MIB's Anurag Thakur pens note

How it Works

Anurag Thakur launches four transformatory portals for media in India

Anurag Thakur launches four transformatory portals for media in India

How it Works

Karnataka HC to Byju's parent: Any resolution passed in EGM to be invalid until final hearing

Karnataka HC to Byju's parent: Any resolution passed in EGM to be invalid until final hearing

How it Works

57 percent Indians prefer AI tools over human interaction: Adobe

57 percent Indians prefer AI tools over human interaction: Adobe

How it Works

Why marketers are shifting from NCCS to ISEC

Why marketers are shifting from NCCS to ISEC

How it Works

Consumer products volume expanded by 5.2 percent in December quarter: Kantar

Consumer products volume expanded by 5.2 percent in December quarter: Kantar

How it Works

Digital custom charges: Streaming a movie abroad may come with taxes

Digital custom charges: Streaming a movie abroad may come with taxes

How it Works

Trends in sports fan engagement in India

Trends in sports fan engagement in India
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!