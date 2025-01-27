Prasar Bharati seeks DAVP-empanelled agencies for advertisement on WAVES OTT

ADVERTISEMENT
Prasar Bharati has issued a notice inviting all agencies empanelled with the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Policy (DAVP), to advertise on its OTT platform- WAVES.
The notice says that the agencies will be given a 20% discount on the total business they brought.
The circular read, "All agencies empanelled with the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) are cordially invited to collaborate and advertise on Prasar Bharati's WAVES OTT platform.
This platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a diverse and expansive audience through innovative and engaging digital advertising solutions."
According to the pubcaster's notice, each agency will need to select and plan it own ad-serving arrangements.
"The responsibility for covering the costs associated with the use of ad servers will lie with the individual agencies.
Also, the agency will be given a 20% discount on the total business brought by them. All the technical cost for integration will be borne by the agency," it added.
The technical feasibility of integrating an ad server brought by a new agency will be examined to ensure compatibility with existing infrastructure. This includes evaluating compatibility with the current setup, ensuring seamless data exchange, and maintaining performance standards across platforms.
"An overall assessment will be necessary to ensure that integration can be carried out effectively without disrupting ongoing operations," it was added.
Prasar Bharati's family-friendly OTT platform was launched at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on November 20.
The app ‘Waves- Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar’ is available on Android, iOS, and as a website.
Within a month of its launch, Prasar Bharati's OTT platform 'WAVES' has crossed over a million downloads, in December.
WAVES features a diverse range of content, including movies like Aarakshan, One Day, The Impossible, and Alice Darling, as well as TV shows, games, and a live events section.
Prasar Bharati’s streaming platform offers content in SD, HD, and 4K, initially supporting 10 million concurrent users with scalability to 100 million. The OTT app will also introduce features like integrated gaming for kids and online shopping via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).