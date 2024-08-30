SAP Labs India MD Sindhu Gangadharan takes charge as NASSCOM's Chairperson

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has announced Sindhu Gangadharan, the Managing Director of SAP Labs India, as its new chairperson. This strategic appointment, effective August 26, follows Rajesh Nambiar's transition to Nasscom president-designate.
"I am deeply honored to assume the Office of the chairperson at Nasscom and excited to collaborate with some of the industry's brightest minds to shape the future of India's Techade," Gangadhar shared on LinkedIn. "Nasscom has played a pivotal role in propelling India's emergence as a global innovation leader. With our nation's robust engineering R&D capabilities, innovative potential, and extensive digital talent pool, India is well-positioned to spearhead large-scale digital transformations that are sustainable and inclusive," she further added.
Under Gangadharan's leadership, supported by Nambiar and the Nasscom executive council, the association is set to prioritize India into a top-tier global technology ecosystem. As the tech industry industry evolves, their leadership will pivot to realign the technology sector's trajectory, aiming to maximize growth through the leverage of technological advances and realization of tangible impacts.
Gangadharan's tenure is marked by a strong focus on emerging disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). She is committed to positioning India as a global hub for digital talent, fostering innovation, developing favourable policies, and strengthening engineering research and development capabilities.
Notably, Gangadharan is the first woman to lead SAP Labs India and also holds a global role as the head of customer innovation services at SAP. Her portfolio expanded in 2023 when she was appointed chair of Nasscom's GCC Council. In addition to her new role at Nasscom, she is a member of the boards of Siemens India and Titan Company and serves on the Steering Committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.