            

      Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal initiates anti-dowry movement in the nation

      People across social media were introduced to a controversial “Dowry Calculator” on the portal, a tool that reveals the reality of dowry-related deaths in India, highlighting a staggering 1.8 lakh+ cases reported in the last 2 decades.

      By  Storyboard18May 31, 2024 2:21 PM
      Harnessing the influential reach of Shaadi.com, Mittal is rallying the nation's youth to join the movement and be catalysts for change.

      Despite a decline in reported cases over the years, the persistence of this issue underscores the urgent need for change. Mittal, recognizing the gravity of the situation, is steadfast in his belief that dowry is a social evil that must be eradicated to pave the way for a dowry-free society in India.

      Despite a decline in reported cases over the years, the persistence of this issue underscores the urgent need for change. Mittal, recognizing the gravity of the situation, is steadfast in his belief that dowry is a social evil that must be eradicated to pave the way for a dowry-free society in India.

      His message is clear: "Be the Change, Make a Difference."

      Through this bold initiative, Anupam Mittal and Shaadi.com are proving that true impact drives cultural shifts and can transform society for the better.


      First Published on May 31, 2024 2:21 PM

