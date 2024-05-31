Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal initiates anti-dowry movement in the nation

Anupam Mittal recently issued a public service announcement by Shaadi.com, initiating an anti-dowry movement in the nation. People across social media were introduced to a controversial “Dowry Calculator” on the portal, a tool that reveals the reality of dowry-related deaths in India, highlighting a staggering 1.8 lakh+ cases reported in the last 2 decades.

Despite a decline in reported cases over the years, the persistence of this issue underscores the urgent need for change. Mittal, recognizing the gravity of the situation, is steadfast in his belief that dowry is a social evil that must be eradicated to pave the way for a dowry-free society in India.

Harnessing the influential reach of Shaadi.com, Mittal is rallying the nation's youth to join the movement and be catalysts for change. His message is clear: "Be the Change, Make a Difference."