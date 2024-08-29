            
      TRAI releases consultation paper to address unsolicited commercial communications

      The authority has sought written comments on whether to regulate tariffs for SMS, and voice calls to curb calls from unregistered telemarketers by September 25, and counter comments if any, by October 9.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 29, 2024 8:51 AM
      The TCCCPR-2018 by TRAI was implemented in February 2019 to address the issue of Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC).

      Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a consultation paper seeking public comments on review of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR- 2018).

      The TCCCPR-2018 was implemented in February 2019 to address the issue of Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC). These regulations aim to protect consumers from unwanted promotional calls and messages, while allowing businesses to send targeted communications to customers who have consented for or set preferences to receive them.

      During implementation of the regulatory frameworks, certain issues have been observed.

      The consultation paper, released on August 28, aims to bring forward issues observed during implementation, and which need immediate attention. The provisions of regulations related to these issues may need amendment.

      The broad category of issues discussed in the Consultation Paper includes definitions of Commercial Communications, provisions related to the Complaint Redressal, UCC Detect System and action thereof, provisions related to Financial Disincentives, provisions related to Senders and Telemarketers and analysis of a high number of voice calls and SMS.

      TRAI is seeking input on areas to strengthen the regulations, including stricter provisions against the Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) who harass the public through spam calls, improved complaint redressal mechanisms, more effective UCC detection systems, stronger financial disincentives for violation of regulatory provisions, and revised regulations for senders and telemarketers.

      The paper also explores the possibility of differential tariffs for voice calls and SMS to discourage UCC.

      Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by September 25 and counter comments, if any, may be submitted by October 9.


      First Published on Aug 29, 2024 8:51 AM

