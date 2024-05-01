            

      Airtel Xstream Play strengthens regional content library, partners with Sun NXT

      Some of the other apps on Airtel Xstream Play include Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, ManoramaMax, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Ultra, ErosNow, EPICon, Docubay, and Playflix amongst many others.

      By  Storyboard18May 1, 2024 3:12 PM
      It also offers the features such as single subscription, single sign-in, unified content search and AI driven personalised curation for each user with users being able to access Airtel Xstream Play across devices including mobiles, tablets, laptops through the app or web and on large screens. (Image source: Unsplash) (Image source: Unsplash)

      Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) announced that Airtel Xstream Play, the OTT aggregator service with over five million paid subscribers, has partnered with Sun NXT, a leading video streaming platform, owned and operated by the Sun TV Network Limited.

      Airtel Xstream customers can now enjoy Sun NXT’s 50,000+ hours of content that include exciting titles across blockbuster movies, exclusive series, TV shows, live TV, kid’s content and more in a whole host of languages from Tamil to Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi. Users can enjoy content from across 23 content apps on Airtel Xstream making it one of the largest bouquets of OTT content aggregated on a single app in India.

      Some of the other apps on Airtel Xstream Play include Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, ManoramaMax, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Ultra, ErosNow, EPICon, Docubay, and Playflix amongst many others.


      Tags
      First Published on May 1, 2024 3:12 PM

