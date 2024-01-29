Ashneer Grover accuses Shark Tank India of using his name to garner views

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has called out the business reality television series for using his name to garner views for their videos on YouTube.

Grover, co-founder of the Indian fintech company BharatPe, and now, co-founder of fantasy gaming platform CrickPe, took to X to retweet a post that highlighted the Shark Tank India team using #AshneerGrover to get more visual attention on their content. After making his appearance in the show and dominating the first season, Ashneer was excluded from season two. However, multiple videos of the show on YouTube featured his name in the hashtags even though he wasn’t among the board of investors.

After being one of the Sharks on the first season of the reality show, Ashneer’s popularity skyrocketed. His fans praised him for being truthful and upfront.

He was, however, dropped after his fallout with his former company BharatPe.

During the launch of Shark Tank India season 3, AI reimagined avatars of Sharks went viral. While the judges consisted of Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Deepinder Goyal, Namita Thapar and Ritesh Agarwal, fans flooded the comment section to bring back Ashneer.

The 41-year-old, who isn't afraid to voice his opinions, was sacked from Shark Tank India. He's taken a few calculated swings at the show hosts in the past, including when 12 judges rather than the customary six were announced for the third season and when there were claims that the judges had broken their word to the entrepreneurs after promising money.

In the second occasion, Grover recommended that prior to the commencement of filming, the "Sharks" be asked to place the money they intend to invest in escrow.

Asking sharks to place money in escrow before the shoot begins is an easy solution! He tweeted, "First, they should have the money before promising investment to others. Dene ke liye paisa hona bhi chahiye."