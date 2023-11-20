Brands display sportsmanship spirit after World Cup loss

The World Cup 2023 final led to a heartbreak for not only the men in blue but also for the Indian cricket enthusiasts. As the nation, hopeful for a repeat of the 2011 victory led by MS Dhoni was mourning, multiple brands showered support for Team India and showed sportsmanship.
Zomato changed its logo to blue to showcase its support. Myntra displayed sportsmanship by writing an open letter to Australia. Netflix tweaked a popular web series and came up with “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”.