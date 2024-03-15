Bajaj Electricals' Rajesh Naik on Mumbai Coastal Road Project and enhancing urban landscape for future generations

Maharashtra’s CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated Mumbai's longest intra-city underground road recently. Bajaj Electricals announced its role in the lighting solutions for the project.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project, featuring twin tunnels stretching from Princess Street Flyover to Priyadarshini Park spanning 3.93 kilometers, presented unique challenges in tunnel lighting design and implementation. Bajaj Electricals has deployed LED technology and smart control systems to ensure optimal visibility, safety, and energy efficiency throughout the tunnels.

"Our lighting solutions for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project highlight our dedication to pushing innovation boundaries. The tunnels now shine brightly with energy-efficient illumination and cutting- edge technology, reaffirming Bajaj Electricals' commitment to enhancing the urban landscape for future generations, " says Rajesh Naik, Head of Lighting Business at Bajaj Electricals.

Edited excerpts:

Bajaj Electricals has done a number of roadways/tunnel lighting projects in the past. In what way is the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) unique?

While we have experience with roadway and tunnel lighting projects, the Mumbai Coastal Road Project is special because of its unique challenges. The Coastal Road tunnel has different sections, each requiring a specific lighting design. Bajaj Electricals used best in class LED technology and smart control systems to ensure good visibility, safety, and energy efficiency in the tunnels.

Our solution for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project includes high-quality LED lights and an advanced smart lighting control system. The company went beyond its usual innovation to contribute to Mumbai's longest intra-city underground road.

Specifically, has there been deployment of any new LED lighting technology?

For this specific project, we have opted for a distinctive tunnel lighting approach, deviating from conventional methods observed in other tunnels. The chosen lighting technology incorporates sensors to gauge ambient light levels, allowing for dynamic adjustments to illumination based on factors like reduced or increased light conditions, as well as specific requirements during daylight hours when traffic is minimal. To implement this advanced system, we have collaborated with a reputable European firm specializing in tunnel lighting solutions, offering an end-to-end approach. This partnership not only ensures the integration of additional features if needed but also brings a level of expertise specifically tailored for tunnel environments.

Underground/submarine tunnels would rely entirely on artificial (non-natural) lighting. Please explain how Bajaj Electricals factored safety of motorists in terms of reduced glare, improved visibility?

Our team prioritizes safety and functionality in our comprehensive solution for underground and submarine tunnels. Recognizing the need for artificial lighting, we focus on minimizing hazards and improving visibility for motorists. Bajaj Electricals' solution for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project includes high-quality LED luminaires with specialized tunnel lighting optics, ensuring optimal illumination. These fixtures have fire-retardant polycarbonate lenses meeting UL94, V0 Grade standards for enhanced safety during emergencies. A smart lighting control system dynamically adjusts brightness based on real-time conditions, linked to the MCGM - Command and Control Centre for heightened monitoring and control, improving operational efficiency and ensuring a safer environment for motorists.

At what stage of the MCRP execution, did Bajaj Electricals come into the picture? Was it involved in the design and planning stage?

Bajaj Electricals closely worked with the consultant – AECOM, end user – MCGM and the EPC – Larsen & Toubro for the lighting design and control system design for this project. With key inputs coming in from distinguished tunnel construction and operations consultants from the UK, we rose to the challenges presented to us and offered our tailor made tunnel lighting solution comprising of luminaires and controls.

Did Bajaj Electricals engage with any technical partner for MCRP illumination?