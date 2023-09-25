Hero MotoCorp's Vida launches new ad campaign with Wieden+Kennedy India

The campaign features a thematic brand film and product films which will be followed by print and various on-ground activations. The thematic brand film revolves around an element that goes unnoticed by many; road signs. These road signs are an ode to the changemakers that history has witnessed. VIDA wants to showcase that the trailblazers of today, will also live on through those who believe in them. The cast includes real-life changemakers like Durga Gawde, Abhir Bhalla, Bhargsetu Sharma and Ashay Bhave.

Commenting on the campaign, Santosh Padhi (Paddy), chief creative officer, Wieden+Kennedy India, said, “It was important for us to set a unique tone and personality for brand VIDA, within the Hero family and also in the category. While other brands are still selling the EV category, we decided to up the game by tapping into the new age mindset and behavior in our narratives. The brand film is an ode to the changemakers who made this world more meaningful, while we kept VIDA V1 at the core of our narratives. In both films, the casual, candid, slice of life storytelling was well captured by both the directors, it was much needed for us to be energetic, effortless and authentic as these are some of the pillars the brand is built upon".