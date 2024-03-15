CoinDCX launches new campaign to redefine perceptions surrounding bitcoin and crypto investments

CoinDCX has introduced its latest initiative, the ‘Know Bitcoin’ educational campaign. This campaign will span various print and online channels, and aims to redefine perceptions surrounding Bitcoin and highlight its emergence as a formidable asset class.

CoinDCX's 'Know Bitcoin' campaign fosters a broader understanding and adoption of Bitcoin as a viable investment asset. The campaign integrates a diverse mix of media and non-media platforms, including print, digital, social media, community engagement, on-ground activations, and other digital assets. Leveraging partnerships with prominent influencers amplifies its impact, all centered around the key message of '#KnowBitcoin.' This public interest initiative will run for two months and has been created by the brand's in-house creative team.

India, currently leading in crypto adoption, serves as the backdrop for this campaign, echoing the sentiment that skepticism often transforms into acceptance with knowledge and experience. Targeting Indian adults aged 25-45, the campaign’s inaugural theme focuses on Bitcoin's evolution into a prominent asset class, characterized by exponential growth.

CoinDCX's objective with ‘Know Bitcoin’ is to empower individuals with comprehensive knowledge about Bitcoin, encouraging them to embrace the opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving investment landscape. This campaign gains heightened significance as Bitcoin surpasses its all-time high after two years, maintaining its position above USD 70,000. Furthermore, recent developments such as the launch of Bitcoin spot ETFs by prominent financial institutions, underscore Bitcoin's growing legitimacy and appeal as an investment vehicle.