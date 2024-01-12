Devyani Food Industries launches ice cream brand Infino; collaborates with Liqvd Asia for marketing initiatives

Devyani Food Industries, a company in the food and beverage industry and a part of the renowned RJ Corp group, launches Infino, an ice cream brand in India. DFIL has collaborated with Liqvd Asia (LA) to spearhead the brand's end-to-end marketing initiatives including creative, digital content, PR, Digital Media and Offline Media, ensuring a comprehensive and impactful launch.

Infino has been officially introduced in the market through quick commerce players in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore, along with selective availability in modern trade outlets in Bangalore. Consumers in these cities can order the product through Blinkit, Zepto, or Amazon Fresh.

Commenting on the brand launch, Sudhir Chavan, chief executive officer of DFIL, remarked - The Indian ice cream market has witnessed a notable shift towards premium preferences among consumers, indicating a growing demand for high-quality and exclusive ice cream market. With changing consumer lifestyles and growing appreciation for high-quality products & desire for global ice cream flavours, our brand INFINO aims to fill a gap in the market for consumers who seek luxurious and extraordinary ice cream experience. Our robust manufacturing capabilities and connected distribution network provides us an edge over our competition. INFINO embodies the perfect balance of craftsmanship, high-quality ingredients, and delectable Flavors. Currently we've launched our portfolio with three formats - tubs, sticks and cups and in the future, we will be exploring more in terms of formats, flavours and SKU's”.

Liqvd Asia, as the agency partner, played a role in shaping INFINO's brand narrative through a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy, covering aspects like the brand film, outdoor, public relations, and digital content.