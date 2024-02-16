Headphones, rings, men's t-shirts, stuffed toys among top products sold on Valentine's Day: Flipkart

Recognizing the significant demand for gifting for Valentine's Day, Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, made over 10 lakh gifting options available this year via sellers, through easy EMI options and Supercoin offers, combined with one-of-its-kind deals and same day delivery on select products. #FlipTrends were observed in the run up to and during Valentine’s Day 2024, reflecting how lakhs of shoppers from both Metros and T2+ regions chose Flipkart as their preferred shopping destination.

Flipkart also launched its Valentine's Day campaign, ‘Your Wingman, This Valentine’s’ to strengthen its position as the one-stop destination for every shopping occasion.

Ravi Vijayaraghavan, senior vice president - analytics and data science, Flipkart said "As we approached Valentine's Day this year, there are some interesting #FlipTrends that we have observed on our platform. On 'Rose Day’ (7 February) alone, we observed a remarkable eightfold increase in fresh flower sales compared to the previous month, with customers across India opting for the 3 hour fresh flower delivery service. There has been a notable 2X increase in Valentine's Day-related searches across various categories, including Valentine gift sets, chocolates, makeup accessories and jewellery, reflecting the diverse preferences of our discerning shoppers. Some interesting trends observed on 'Flippi' (Chat GPT-powered shopping assistant on the Flipkart app) in the lead-up to Valentine's Day 2024 are, ‘personalized Valentine's Day gifts priced between 500 to 1000 rupees’ which emerged as a popular search along with ‘gift for bestie that would remind her of me every day’ and ‘romantic english book’, to cite a few examples. We remain committed to catering to the evolving needs and preferences of our customers, through a seamless and enriching shopping experience."

Pratik Arun Shetty, senior director - marketing, Flipkart, said “This Valentine's campaign is a testament to Flipkart’s commitment to understand and serve the evolving needs of GenZ consumers. The campaign was designed to showcase how Flipkart is the ultimate ‘Wingman’, especially when it comes to last-minute shopping for your significant other. Flipkart comes to the aid of its customers by offering great deals on a wide range of gifting options for their loved ones, and as an added delighter, delivers in one day.”