HUL in talks to potentially sell Pureit water purifier business

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is potentially planning to sell its Pureit water purifier business, reported moneycontrol.
As per reports, the company has been in talks with prospective buyers, exploring the possibility of the sale. However, no formal decision has been made yet.
HUL has been having informal discussions with prospective buyers, including bulge bracket private equity funds. Moneycontrol reported that the discussions have been focusing more on valuations more than anything else.
HUL entered the water purifier business in 2004, taking on Eureka Forbes and Kent who were already established in the business.