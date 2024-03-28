comScore            

      Quantum Brief

      HUL in talks to potentially sell Pureit water purifier business

      The FMCG giant has been in talks with prospective buyers, exploring the possibility of the sale. However, no formal decision has been made yet, as per moneycontrol.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 28, 2024 5:52 PM
      HUL in talks to potentially sell Pureit water purifier business
      HUL has been having informal discussions with prospective buyers, including bulge bracket private equity funds.

      Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is potentially planning to sell its Pureit water purifier business, reported moneycontrol.

      As per reports, the company has been in talks with prospective buyers, exploring the possibility of the sale. However, no formal decision has been made yet.

      HUL has been having informal discussions with prospective buyers, including bulge bracket private equity funds. Moneycontrol reported that the discussions have been focusing more on valuations more than anything else.

      HUL entered the water purifier business in 2004, taking on Eureka Forbes and Kent who were already established in the business.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 28, 2024 5:52 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Quantum Brief

      Mast or Meh?: Symphony’s summer ad for coolers is too cool

      Mast or Meh?: Symphony’s summer ad for coolers is too cool

      Quantum Brief

      ONEOTT Intertainment Ltd and 7Star Group announce strategic alliance to grow business

      ONEOTT Intertainment Ltd and 7Star Group announce strategic alliance to grow business

      Quantum Brief

      DHL Express extends partnership with Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024 season

      DHL Express extends partnership with Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024 season

      Quantum Brief

      Movado partners with Rajasthan Royals, becomes official time partner for Tata IPL 2024

      Movado partners with Rajasthan Royals, becomes official time partner for Tata IPL 2024

      Quantum Brief

      Digital ad impressions surge beyond pre-pandemic levels, shows 4X growth in 2023 over 2019

      Digital ad impressions surge beyond pre-pandemic levels, shows 4X growth in 2023 over 2019

      Quantum Brief

      Supreme Court overturns ruling on Bloomberg's 'defamatory' Zee article removal

      Supreme Court overturns ruling on Bloomberg's 'defamatory' Zee article removal

      Quantum Brief

      Government initiates creation of independent regulator for e-gaming services in India

      Government initiates creation of independent regulator for e-gaming services in India