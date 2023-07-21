Junglee Poker is raising the stakes with celebrity ambassadors amidst GST debacle

Real money games (RMG) might be taxed at 28 percent but there is no slowing down for businesses when it comes to marketing. Their marketing blitz with celebrities to gain credibility and popularity continues even amidst the GST debacle. In a bid to make Junglee Poker a household name, Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd has on-boarded Abhay Deol as their brand ambassador for their newly introduced poker brand Junglee Poker and launched the brand’s first digital campaign, Everyone's Game. Earlier this year, the brand had also gotten Ajay Devgn on board as one of their celebrity ambassadors.

Dvgn and Deol are not the only two actors who endorse real money gaming. From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Virat Kohli, everyone endorses one RMG brand or the other.

As per business intelligence platform Statista,in the financial year 2021, the value of the real money gaming segment of India's online gaming market stood at Rs49 billion, with almost all its income being earned through in-app purchases. Furthermore, forecasts estimated that the value of this sector would increase by Rs11 billion over the next four years.

To touch these numbers, it is important that the user base grows and getting a celebrity on board is the safest bet for quick reach and top-of-mind awareness, said experts.

Junglee Games is doing just that.