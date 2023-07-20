Lowe Lintas sets up a new digital creative unit, Lintas DX

Lowe Lintas has launched Lowe Lintas DX, a digital creative unit. The new agency will offer advanced strategic and creative services specifically designed for long-term brand building in the digital spheres. Lowe Lintas DX team will leverage strategic support from Meta in India to create thought leadership resources for developing campaigns.

The collaboration marks the first for MullenLowe Global internationally and will entail Lowe Lintas and Meta experts to support brand-building programs, Reels, and other creative practices. With Meta in India, the team will also be able to work with Instagram and Facebook creators and Meta’s AR and VR partners.

Commenting on the development, Subbu, group CEO of MullenLowe Lintas Group and chief strategy officer - APAC, MullenLowe Global, said, "Lowe Lintas DX, a game-changing offering from Lowe Lintas, strategically supported by Meta, is a living system for building brands in a futuristic way. In a rapidly accelerating digital-led marketplace that is characterised by data-driven technologies, our collaboration will explore constantly deepening experiences and smart growth ideas for brands that go far beyond the traditional methods giving businesses unceasing velocity and a competitive leg up. With this collaborative advantage, we are very confident it will enhance learning and possibilities, creating value for everyone in the play - the consumers, our brands, clients, Meta, and us.”