Manyavar collaborates with Marvel to launch an inspired collection

The collaboration between Manyavar and Marvel was inspired by the Marvel Studios’ film, Black Panther which made the character a fan favorite. During the coronation scene, King T’Challa dons an outfit which had similarities with Indo-Western outfits that inspired chatter on social media. That is how Legendary Celebrations came about.

On the launch, Vedant Modi, chief marketing officer of Vedant Fashions Limited said, “With great honor and pride, we announce our most unique collaboration with Marvel, that merges the worlds of fashion and fantasy and brings to you the Legendary Celebration. Who knew comments on social media would prompt us to create such an inspiring collection with Marvel. Our Manyavar loyal community has been the driving force behind this collaboration, and we are proud to deliver a collection that fulfills their desire and shows our unwavering dedication to meet our customers' aspirations. With this Marvel-inspired collection from Manyavar, we are very thrilled to have delivered what India asked for! This collection is a progressive evolution of Indian wear for the leading generation of the world. This exciting collaboration with Marvel is a step forward in our mission to superpower celebrations.”