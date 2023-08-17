comScore

Network18 expands its connected TV reach; brings four news channels to Samsung TV Plus India

Network18 Group’s regional news channels will be introduced on the platform soon.

By  Storyboard18Aug 17, 2023 4:59 PM
By partnering with Samsung TV Plus, Network18 intends to tap into the potential of CTV and strengthen its presence on the platform with the addition of regional news channels in the near future. (Representational image by Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash)

Network18 has announced the launch of its four prominent news channels – News18 India, CNN-News18, CNBC TV18 and CNBC Awaaz – on Samsung TV Plus, the free ad-supported streaming TV service from Samsung Electronics India. This partnership will provide the Samsung Smart TV audience access to unparalleled journalism and authentic information that Network18 delivers to its viewers. The move demonstrates Network18’s commitment to being the frontrunner of innovation in the digital age.

The popularity of Connected TV is growing at a fast pace and the medium is becoming increasingly popular in India. According to reports, CTVs in use will reach 40 million by 2025 from the current 22-25 million. By partnering with Samsung TV Plus, Network18 intends to tap into the potential of CTV and strengthen its presence on the platform with the addition of regional news channels in the near future.

Commenting on the development, Pranav Bakshi, head - video strategy & partnerships, Network18 said, "The launch of our channels on Samsung TV Plus India establishes our commitment to innovation in this dynamic media landscape. And it’s important for us to be able to reach our audiences on their preferred platforms. With the growth on CTVs, this partnership holds great significance to us. We are starting with India’s leading news & business channels, will soon be launching our regional channels – as we are the largest news network in the country with multiple languages. We look forward to building a strengthened relationship with Samsung TV Plus as we plan to grow our bouquet of channels on the platform.”

"We are excited to welcome Network18’s leading channels to our platform. We are dedicated to providing our consumers with a diverse range of quality content all for free. Samsung TV Plus is proud to launch Network18s FAST channels and we greatly value our collaboration with such innovative and creative partners.,” said Kunal Mehta, Head Partnerships at Samsung TV Plus India.

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s 100% free ad-supported streaming TV service (FAST) that delivers over 100 live channels in India and thousands of shows and movies on demand to millions of Samsung Smart TVs.


First Published on Aug 17, 2023 4:59 PM

