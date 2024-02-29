comScore            

OTT originals in regional languages growing; will reach 50 percent of all OTT originals in 2024: Sanjay Jaju, MIB Secy

At the India Digital Summit 2024, Sanjay Jaju, secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, also stated that over 200 films were released on the digital platforms in the last year, including 75 films which were released directly on the digital platform without a theatrical release.

Feb 29, 2024
Regarding the growth of the digital gaming industry, MIB's Sanjay Jaju said, “The online gaming industry has been growing by 34 per cent and animation and VFX have close to around 30 percent growth rate, expected to become a $2 billion industry by 2025.”

OTT platforms are growing significantly in various regional languages across India. Sanjay Jaju, secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, in a session moderated by Vivek Malhotra, group chief marketing officer & chief operating officer, Consumer Revenue, India Today Group indicated this in his keynote address at India Digital Summit (IDS) 2024, in Mumbai.

He pointed out that there were over 60 OTT platforms in India out which 30 per cent OTT Originals were operating in regional languages. The number is expected to go up to 50 per cent this year.

Jaju also said that the media and entertainment sector was a huge sector and played a pivotal role in the Indian economy. “It's been growing phenomenally at a rate of 20 per cent and is approximately INR 2 Lakh Crore. In that, the digital media segment is the second largest sub-segment, and has been showing a growth of approximately 30 per cent -- around Rs. 60,000 Crores -- and the film segment has a 25 per cent growth rate,” he said.

Sharing data he added that over 200 films were released on the digital platforms in the last year, including 75 films which were released directly on the digital platform without a theatrical release.

Regarding the growth of the digital gaming industry, Jaju said, “The online gaming industry has been growing by 34 per cent and animation and VFX have close to around 30 percent growth rate, expected to become a $2 billion industry by 2025.”

Shri Jaju also announced some new initiatives that the government is taking to provide a boost to the media and entertainment sector in India. These include the setting up of a National Centre of Excellence in Maharashtra to create world class media talent and an incentive scheme to attract international projects. He pointed out that, this would help the industry undertake a lot of co-production treaties with multiple countries and create a number of audiovisual co-productions.


