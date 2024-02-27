PM Modi launches #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign to encourage young voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to participate in the ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye’ campaign. The campaign is aimed at encouraging young voters to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Earlier today, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also launched the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye anthem on X. The campaign is aimed at encouraging young voters to exercise their democratic right to vote.

“A clarion call was given by our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji in his recent Mann Ki Baat address and as the nation gears up for its biggest festival of democracy, I urge all of you to join the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign and encourage young voters to exercise their democratic right,” said Thakur.

The anthem is an effort to contribute to the campaign launched by Election Commission of India towards voter awareness. Speaking about the campaign in his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the campaign focusses on encouraging first time voters to participate in the electoral process in large numbers.

He had also said that Bharat is proud of its youth power that is full of passion and energy and the more youth participate in the electoral process, the better the results will be for the country.