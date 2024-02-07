Poonam Pandey is not going to be brand ambassador of Govt's cervical cancer awareness campaign

There has been news floating that Poonam Pandey may become the face of the government’s cervical cancer awareness campaign. In fact, it was said that Pandey’s team was in the midst of negotiating the terms of the agreement with the health ministry.

As per recently surfaced reports, the health ministry has clarified that Pandey is not being considered for any cervical cancer awareness campaign. The news of her becoming the brand ambassador of the campaign is indeed, fake.

A few days ago, Pandey left not just the advertising and marketing community but the whole country in disbelief by faking her death via news shared on social media.

Digital agency Schbang released a statement on Instagram stating that it was the orchestrator behind the fake-death stunt of Pandey. Their statement read, “Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly. To start off, we would like to extend a heartfel apology - especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer.”

The digital agency also went on to state that the ‘act’ pulled off by Pandey resulted in making ‘Cervical Cancer’ and its related terms the most searched ‘topics on Google’. “This is the first time in the history of this country that the word ‘Cervical Cancer’ has been on 1000+ Headlines”,” read the statement.