comScore

Quantum Brief

Radio Mirchi revenue surges 21 percent; Profits see 108 percent increase in PAT

The Company announced a PAT of ₹21.6 crores for the quarter, marking an impressive 108 percent YOY growth. PAT for Dec’23 YTD reached ₹32.9 crores, a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹2.5 crores reported in the same period last year.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2024 11:05 AM
Radio Mirchi revenue surges 21 percent; Profits see 108 percent increase in PAT
EBITDA stood at ₹44.3 crores boasting a 33 percent margin and demonstrating a substantial 36.4 percent YoY improvement, primarily driven by robust top-line growth. (Representative Image: Paul Einerhand via Unsplash)

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, the operator of FM radio channel Radio Mirchi, today announced its results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023.

During the quarter, total revenue stood at ₹140 crores reporting a strong growth of 21 percent YoY. This was led by robust demand in FCT driven by high retail activity during the quarter. Non-FCT revenues also experienced a notable surge, reporting a strong revenue growth of 45 percent YoY.

EBITDA stood at ₹44.3 crores boasting a 33 percent margin and demonstrating a substantial 36.4 percent YoY improvement, primarily driven by robust top-line growth.

The Company announced a PAT of ₹21.6 crores for the quarter, marking an impressive 108 percent YOY growth. PAT for Dec’23 YTD reached ₹32.9 crores, a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹2.5 crores reported in the same period last year.

The digital segment contributed ₹11.4 crores to the revenue, making up 13 percent of the total radio revenues. Additionally, ENIL invested ₹6.2 crores, further fortifying its digital presence.

The Gaana deal has been completed and the company is actively engaged in revitalizing the brand and the product to enhance Mirchi's digital offerings to its audience. This acquisition is an important step towards turning around ENIL’s digital story.

The international business continues to remain stable and profitable, reported an EBITDA of over ₹2.3 Crores during the quarter.

Maintaining a robust financial position, Balance sheet reflects Cash and cash equivalents amounting to ₹262 Crores as of December 31, 2023.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL said, “I am thrilled to report a strong quarter with increased radio activity and a fantastic festive season. Our revenue growth has outpaced the industry, demonstrating our leadership. Over the past two years, we've seen consistent revenue growth, doubling the industry average and significantly improving profitability. As our current businesses gain momentum, we're dedicated to future investments. The addition of Gaana is a crucial step in our digital journey, aiming to offer high-quality audio content on a unified platform. Looking ahead, the synergy between our brands, Mirchi and Gaana, along with our industry experience, positions ENIL as a key player in India’s audio entertainment space.”


Tags
First Published on Feb 14, 2024 11:05 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

ZEEL to reassess overall cost; sets ambitious target to achieve by FY26

ZEEL to reassess overall cost; sets ambitious target to achieve by FY26

Quantum Brief

LED board ads distracting; Karnataka HC issues notice

LED board ads distracting; Karnataka HC issues notice

Quantum Brief

X will allow ads to run next to selected content creators

X will allow ads to run next to selected content creators

Quantum Brief

Mankind Pharma to enter into niche export market

Mankind Pharma to enter into niche export market

Quantum Brief

Skechers partners with Mumbai Indians to unveil new women’s team jersey for WPL 2024

Skechers partners with Mumbai Indians to unveil new women’s team jersey for WPL 2024

Quantum Brief

McDonald’s new campaign sends kitchens on vacation

McDonald’s new campaign sends kitchens on vacation

Quantum Brief

Federal Bank partners with News18 and Tata Trust for cancer awareness film

Federal Bank partners with News18 and Tata Trust for cancer awareness film
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!