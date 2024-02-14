Radio Mirchi revenue surges 21 percent; Profits see 108 percent increase in PAT

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, the operator of FM radio channel Radio Mirchi, today announced its results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023.

During the quarter, total revenue stood at ₹140 crores reporting a strong growth of 21 percent YoY. This was led by robust demand in FCT driven by high retail activity during the quarter. Non-FCT revenues also experienced a notable surge, reporting a strong revenue growth of 45 percent YoY.

EBITDA stood at ₹44.3 crores boasting a 33 percent margin and demonstrating a substantial 36.4 percent YoY improvement, primarily driven by robust top-line growth.

The Company announced a PAT of ₹21.6 crores for the quarter, marking an impressive 108 percent YOY growth. PAT for Dec’23 YTD reached ₹32.9 crores, a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹2.5 crores reported in the same period last year.

The digital segment contributed ₹11.4 crores to the revenue, making up 13 percent of the total radio revenues. Additionally, ENIL invested ₹6.2 crores, further fortifying its digital presence.

The Gaana deal has been completed and the company is actively engaged in revitalizing the brand and the product to enhance Mirchi's digital offerings to its audience. This acquisition is an important step towards turning around ENIL’s digital story.

The international business continues to remain stable and profitable, reported an EBITDA of over ₹2.3 Crores during the quarter.

Maintaining a robust financial position, Balance sheet reflects Cash and cash equivalents amounting to ₹262 Crores as of December 31, 2023.