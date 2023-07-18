Roposo partners with Shopify as it bets big on creator commerce

Video sharing platform Roposo has tied up with e-commerce platform Shopify to enable entrepreneurs to launch and scale up their business by setting up online stores, product sourcing, order fulfilment and payments.

Under the partnership, online stores can be created on Shopify's platform, which can then be integrated by the Roposo Clout plugin on the Shopify profile to instantly start selling.

Roposo Clout was launched to simplify business management by outsourcing warehouse and inventory management, including tasks like product sourcing, order fulfilment, logistics, and doorstep payment collection.

"The platform is launched to enable anyone to become an entrepreneur. The partnership is to combine the strengths of Shopify and Roposo. Anyone who wants to start a D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) brand can use Roposo plug-in and their catalogue can start getting integrated and then the merchant can sell on different channels. This is to enable a new base of digital entrepreneurs," said Mansi Jain, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Roposo.

To simplify the operations and management of digital retail businesses the collaboration will provide entrepreneurs on the Shopify platform with a comprehensive solution to participate in the Indian ecommerce and retail business, said Bharati Balakrishnan, Country Head & Director of Shopify India & SEA.

Jain said that currently on Roposo there are 200 digital entrepreneurs doing over a million annual turnover. "With this partnership, the number could reach up to 1,000 and the target is to reach 10,000 in next couple of years," she added.

She added that they are seeing transactions from Tier I, II and III markets and the majority is coming from Tier II cities. The biggest category in terms of sales is fashion while they are seeing a lot of transactions for sneaker brands as well.

"Average ticket price for products is Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. We are seeing strong signs of engagement and conversion. There are 10-15 percent people who are watching and interacting and are going deeper in India. The tipping point is 24 months for creator commerce in India. We expect 10-15 percent of overall ecommerce can be driven by creator commerce in next few years," Jain said.

She said that live commerce or creator commerce is 25-30 percent of overall ecommerce business in markets like China and Indonesia, and India has the potential to reach there.