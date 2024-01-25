Saudi Arabia gets its first alcohol store; set to open in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is set to open its first alcohol store in the capital city of Riyadh, serving only non-Muslim diplomats, according to Reuters. This development is a significant departure from the traditionally conservative Muslim nation, where alcohol consumption has been strictly prohibited since 1952. The initiative is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 campaign, which aims to transform the Saudi economy and increase its appeal to international tourists and businesses.

Access to the alcohol store will be strictly controlled, with customers required to register via a dedicated mobile app and obtain clearance from the foreign ministry. A document outlines strict monthly quotas for individual purchases, emphasizing the controlled and limited nature of this significant venture. Non-Muslims have exclusive access to the store due to its strategic location in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, which is an enclave for embassies and diplomats. As sourced from Reuters the store is expected to open in the coming weeks.

This move represents a significant step forward in Saudi Arabia's efforts to diversify its economy away from oil and establish itself as a global player. Vision 2030 includes several transformative reforms, including the opening of an alcohol store for non-Muslims, which is seen as an essential component of the overall strategy to reshape the country's image and draw international attention.

Saudi Arabia has long had strict laws prohibiting alcohol consumption, with penalties ranging from lashes and fines to deportation and prison. Previously, access to alcohol was limited to diplomatic mail or the black market, but this ground-breaking initiative aims to create a controlled and legal avenue for non-Muslims to purchase alcohol. The move is regarded as a monumental step forward, demonstrating Saudi Arabia's willingness to adapt to changing times while maintaining a delicate balance between tradition and modernity.

The Center of International Communication (CIC) stated that the new regulations were implemented to combat the illegal sale of alcoholic products. "This new process will continue to grant and ensure that all diplomats of non-Muslim embassies have access to these products within specified quotas," the CIC said in a statement to Reuters.