comScore

Quantum Brief

Shantanu Deshpande calls out the absurdity of a “dude” selling “zero marketing costs” workshops

The candid founder of The Bombay Shaving Company pointed out a workshop that was promoting how to get customers without spending marketing money. Find out more.

By  Storyboard18Jan 13, 2024 10:57 AM
Shantanu Deshpande calls out the absurdity of a “dude” selling “zero marketing costs” workshops
Shantanu Deshpande said young people starting out in their careers should work for 18 hours a day and avoid rona-dhona (cribbing). He was immediately cancelled online, and faced a backlash.

Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, a men's grooming startup is known to speak his mind. That has not often gone well for him. In 2022, a post put out by him on LinkedIn sparked a firestorm. He opined that young people starting out in their careers should work for 18 hours a day and avoid rona-dhona (cribbing). He was immediately cancelled online, and faced a backlash.

Later in an interview with Storyboard18, Deshpande said a few things candidly, "I realized your words carry weight and sometimes people who know you directly, people who follow you on social media, they will know you because they followed you for a long time. They will get kind of where you are coming from. The moment your circle of influence goes beyond that significantly, you don't have the luxury of giving context to people."

Interestingly, he recently put out two LinkedIn posts. In one, he dropped a video made by his marketing team which takes a dig at his '18 hours' controversy. He just hinted, "The marketing team nailing another concept (and me)". In his latest LinkedIn post, he called out the absurdity of a “dude” selling “zero marketing costs” workshops. This got a lot of mixed reaction from the public saying how ironic the world of advertising and marketing has become.

Deshpande also talks a lot about startups, leadership, and entrepreneurship on LinkedIn and his podcast The BarberShop with Shantanu. In July 2023, warned his users about taking entrepreneurship lessons online from non-founders. He wrote, "The number of non-founders giving advice on entrepreneurship with authority pisses me off totally. I honestly don't care if you seek attention or want likes. It's human. But innocent people tend to listen. And when the advice is poor, it can put someone's hard work and capital at risk."

Looks like Deshpande is getting his personal branding game right, and isn't holding back.


Tags
First Published on Jan 12, 2024 3:54 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola and Reliance Retail launch sustainability initiative “Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana”

Coca-Cola and Reliance Retail launch sustainability initiative “Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana”

Quantum Brief

OpenAI's Sam Altman reveals his most-used app - and it's not ChatGPT

OpenAI's Sam Altman reveals his most-used app - and it's not ChatGPT

Quantum Brief

Rs. 2 lakh in compensation: Mumbai man wins big after travel company drops him off 50km from destination

Rs. 2 lakh in compensation: Mumbai man wins big after travel company drops him off 50km from destination

Quantum Brief

Asian Paints' new festive campaign captures Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage

Asian Paints' new festive campaign captures Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage

Quantum Brief

What OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks about human purpose in an AI world

What OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks about human purpose in an AI world

Quantum Brief

Policybazaar’s new ad campaign aims to "humanise" insurance claims process

Policybazaar’s new ad campaign aims to "humanise" insurance claims process

Quantum Brief

Mudra, Ahmedabad, its origin and modern story

Mudra, Ahmedabad, its origin and modern story

Quantum Brief

After Balenciaga's $1800 'Lay's' clutch, Louis Vuitton makes $3000 'sandwich bag'

After Balenciaga's $1800 'Lay's' clutch, Louis Vuitton makes $3000 'sandwich bag'