Sunfeast Dark Fantasy employs Gen AI; offers people to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy is set to offer people a chance to share a screen with the new brand ambassador of Sunfeast Dark Fantasy - Shah Rukh Khan - through its ‘#MyFantasyAdWithSRK’ campaign using Generative Artificial Intelligence Technology (GenAI). ITC Sunfeast Dark Fantasy along with their media partner IPG, teamed up with Akool, to bring the technology alive and give every SRK fan a first-of-its-kind experience.

Using GenAI, fans can now recreate Sunfeast Dark Fantasy's advertisements featuring Shah Rukh Khan with the help of just a selfie. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy also encourages participants to share their personalised ads on their social media handles with the hashtag #MyFantasyAdWithSRK.

Speaking on the campaign, Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods Division said, "We've all witnessed the love and admiration that Shah Rukh Khan commands across the world. Our campaign is a direct response to the fantasies nurtured by our consumers over the years. We've heard countless wishes of fans wanting to star beside Shah Rukh Khan. This Sunfeast Dark Fantasy campaign brings together two iconic ‘brands’ and brings to life what once seemed like a distant fantasy."