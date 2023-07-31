Swiggy launches new ad campaign called 'Swiggy Weekends'

Swiggy has announced a new nationwide campaign, ‘Swiggy Weekends’. As part of the campaign, Swiggy has launched three new films in Hinglish and two films in Southern languages, employing misdirection as a key device. The films build intrigue with the audience, cleverly tricking viewers with intense scenarios, leading them to expect something entirely different. However, to their surprise, the intensity is directed towards the irresistible food offers from Swiggy.

One of the films opens with a young boy in a school uniform, nervously clutching his mark sheet as he enters his house. The tension builds as his father playfully taunts about a number, which we assume are the boy’s marks. The mother joins in, and even grandfather seems to be on the verge of making a remark. As the elders corner the boy, the doorbell rings. To the boy's surprise, he finds a Swiggy's delivery person at their doorstep with their food order, giving away the suspense that the elders were referring to the weekend discounts on Swiggy all along.

Aparna Giridhar, vice president - brand marketing at Swiggy, shared, “Our consumers order in a lot more on weekends, 25 percent more to be specific. Hence we wanted to celebrate the joy of weekends through irresistible offers on Swiggy and the 'Swiggy Weekends' campaign came to life. We've used the popular misdirection route to drive home the fact that - no matter what the situation, good food at great prices is always in our minds. So if it's the weekend then it's time to Swiggy!"

Top restaurants such as Wow Momo, Faasos, Eatfit, Biryani by Kilo, Nirula’s and Burger Singh across the county are participating in this campaign.