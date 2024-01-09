Sydney Sweeney joins Laneige as its first global brand ambassador

Celebrated actress and two time Emmy Award nominee Sydney Sweeney has joined Laneige as their first-ever global brand ambassador.

Sweeney, who has been signed to Laneige US as their brand ambassador for the past 18 months with remarkable leads in projects including Euphoria, White Lotus, and more recently Anyone But You, will star in a series of new skincare campaigns for the internationally acclaimed K-beauty brand. Their global partnership is now extended to cover around 40 countries all over the world.

The impact that Sweeney’s partnership had on Laneige US during their partnership? “A great example of the magnitude of our partnership with Sydney would be our social follower growth. Since the first announcement of Sydney as our US ambassador in spring 2022, we experienced an immediate 227% surge in Tiktok followers and 53% growth in Instagram followers. One behind the scenes video of Sydney on a Laneige production set went viral three times over, accumulating 72 million views across TikTok, Instagram and Youtube. That’s the type of influence and reach Sydney has,” says Julien Bouzitat, Brand General Manager for Laneige US.

“Over the past few years, we have seen Sydney transform into a global superstar at the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist. Since the beginning of our partnership, Sydney and Laneige experienced a similar global acceleration as she cemented her status as one of the most promising actresses in Hollywood, while Laneige continued to break records for its viral Lip Sleeping Mask and barrier-boosting skincare, sweeping every award imaginable from Allure’s Best of Beauty to Amazon’s Customer Obsession Award. We were also crowned the #1 Lip Treatment Brand In The US* which is an astounding achievement for the brand. It's been an incredibly rewarding trajectory for both parties and we are looking forward to reaching an even broader audience worldwide with Sydney as our new global brand ambassador.”

Both Sweeney and Laneige have an exciting year ahead with the release of her much-anticipated projects such as Marvel Studio’s Madame Web, and Laneige launching brand new innovations in the sleep care and lip treatment categories through spring and summer, accompanied by a global campaign creative starring Sweeney. Expect to see Sweeney across the globe through a full funnel media activation launching from out-of-home advertisements, paid and organic social media content and personal appearances.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my extended partnership with Laneige as their first-ever global ambassador,” says Sweeney. “It all started very organically after finding the absolute best skincare routine with Laneige products after years of trial and error. After creating so many fun memories on multiple campaigns together, I’m looking forward to our continued collaboration. There are some phenomenal innovations on the way for this spring that will make Laneige’s expertise in sleep care shine through, and I’m thrilled to share this next generation of overnight masks with the rest of the world!”