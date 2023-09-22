Travel search engine Kayak ropes in Mrunal Thakur as brand ambassador

Travel interest is increasing among Indians as the festive period of Diwali sets in over the coming months, according to new consumer research from KAYAK, a travel search engine. KAYAK has partnered with Indian film actor Mrunal Thakur to raise awareness about how easy it is to book family travel or even solo travel in the upcoming festive season.

"Festive and Diwali traditions are so important to Indians. For me and my family, the festive season has always been synonymous with an epic holiday that represents those positive festive feelings, but with the excitement amped up even more. KAYAK is the ultimate travel buddy who helps me find great deals on flights, hotels and even car rentals. Now that Diwali is approaching, I'm excited about planning my next trip with KAYAK,” said Mrunal Thakur.

Tarun Tahiliani, India Country Manager, KAYAK, said, "This festive season is shaping up to be quite exciting for Indian travellers, with a large majority of those surveyed ready to take that much-awaited trip, or going by the data, taking multiple trips! By providing comprehensive flights, hotel and car hire options, we, at KAYAK, are on a mission to help Indian travellers find the perfect holiday at a great price."

The KAYAK consumer research of 1,200 Indians, found that Indians are eagerly poised to embark on journeys during this festive period, which commences from Navratri and Dussehra and lasts through Diwali and Bhai Dooj. At a time of the year when many travel back to their hometowns, KAYAK’s consumer research found 98 percent of Indians surveyed intend to travel within India during the festive period, with 3 out of 5 of those surveyed (60 percent) intending to travel internationally over the festive travel period.

For those travelling within India, 54 percent of those surveyed plan to take two or more trips domestically.The top trending domestic destinations for flights on KAYAK over the festive period include Madurai (165 percent increase in searches year on year), Bhubaneswar (105 percent) and Ahmedabad (103 percent). The top trending international destinations for flights include Colombo, Sri Lanka (340 percent increase), Hong Kong (162 percent increase), Seychelles (139 percent increase) and Tokyo, Japan (128 percent increase).*

When it comes to travel budgets, 72 percent of Indians are willing to spend similarly or more than last year while travelling this festive season.^ In fact, 4 out of 5 Indians are planning on reducing discretionary spending, like gadgets and OTT, to increase their travel budgets this season.

KAYAK search data over the Festive period has revealed the average cost of an international flight is Rs73,371 - increasing only 8 percent compared to last year while the average domestic flight is Rs 15,487 increasing by 14 percent.

Indians appear to be treating themselves with a 52 percent increase in premium economy searches compared to last year and a 33 percent increase in searches for 4 and 5 star hotels over the festive travel period.

India’s aspirational generation – the Millennials–have shown the highest propensity to make international travel plans this festive season. About one-third of millennials (37%) plan on taking two or more trips internationally compared to only 16% of Baby Boomers.

When it comes to travel companions, while most Indians (4 in 5) plan to travel with family over the festive season - and that’s certainly the case for Baby Boomers (93%) - Gen Z travellers want to spend their holiday with friends (59%).

For those planning an international trip this festive season - trips within Asia (excluding domestic flights within India) are trending, with searches showing a 133% increase compared to last year. Flights to South America and the South Pacific (i.e. Australia and New Zealand) have also shown notable search increases, with 95 percent and 16 percent increases, respectively.