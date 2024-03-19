comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Unilever to spin-off ice-cream business, 7500 jobs to be cut globally in cost-saving process

      The company’s cost-saving programme is expected to save around 800 million euros over the next three years. These changes will affect 7500 jobs globally, all likely office-based.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2024 3:46 PM
      Unilever to spin-off ice-cream business, 7500 jobs to be cut globally in cost-saving process
      Shareholders and investors are pleased with this move by the FMCG giant. (Image sourced from Unilever's website)

      Unilever has said that it will be spinning off its ice-cream unit, which includes popular brands like Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s. However, it will subsequently, be cutting 7500 jobs in a new cost-saving programme.

      The spin off will begin immediately and is likely to finish by the end of 2025.

      Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher said on a call with journalists that the ice cream business is currently in the process of moving to a new head office in Amsterdam. However, he said that he is still open to options on where to list the new company.

      Unilever’s ice-cream business accounts for around 16 percent of the company’s global sales and in some countries it accounts for a third or about 40 percent, reported Reuters.

      The company’s cost-saving programme is expected to save around 800 million euros over the next three years. These changes will affect 7500 jobs globally, all likely office-based.

      Unilever has a global workforce of around 1,28,000 employees. The job cut will affect 5.9 percent of this workforce.

      Shareholders and investors are pleased with this move by the FMCG giant.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 19, 2024 3:46 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Castrol and bp sign Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

      Castrol and bp sign Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

      Brand Marketing

      ID Fresh partners with Tata Motors; inducts the first batch of zero-emission Ace EVs

      ID Fresh partners with Tata Motors; inducts the first batch of zero-emission Ace EVs

      Brand Marketing

      IPL 2024: Ticketing-focused company ConfirmTkt joins hands with RCB as its 'train ticketing partner'

      IPL 2024: Ticketing-focused company ConfirmTkt joins hands with RCB as its 'train ticketing partner'

      How it Works

      Exclusive: India is ready to host 2030’s Youth Olympics and 2036’s Summer Olympics: MIB's Anurag Thakur

      Exclusive: India is ready to host 2030’s Youth Olympics and 2036’s Summer Olympics: MIB's Anurag Thakur

      Brand Marketing

      Dentsu India inks strategic partnership with consulting firm Arthur D. Little

      Dentsu India inks strategic partnership with consulting firm Arthur D. Little

      Brand Marketing

      YKONE acquires 70 percent of influencer marketing agency Barcode

      YKONE acquires 70 percent of influencer marketing agency Barcode

      How it Works

      Goonj Raha hai Bharat, India is no longer aping the west: Prasoon Joshi and Amitabh Kant on brand Bharat

      Goonj Raha hai Bharat, India is no longer aping the west: Prasoon Joshi and Amitabh Kant on brand Bharat

      How it Works

      Prasoon Joshi on winning BJP account: Looking forward to the challenge, BJP has great minds

      Prasoon Joshi on winning BJP account: Looking forward to the challenge, BJP has great minds