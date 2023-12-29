Zerodha's Nithin Kamath acknowledges father's role in Kamath brothers' journey

“Luck is a big part of any success in life. It starts right from birth, with our genes, our parents, our family, etc.—all of these are the luck of the draw. None of the success that's ascribed to us would have happened without my father. He was not only the biggest cheerleader of Nikhil Kamath and me but also the first customer whenever we attempted something. In a way, he was our VC., stated Nithin Kamath, founder and ceo, Zerodha while talking about the role of luck in success.

Brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath founded discount brokerage Zerodha in 2010 and went on to disrupt the brokerage market in India. In June 2023, younger brother Nikhil Kamath signed the Giving Pledge.

Nithin Kamath’s father gave him the initial seed capital when he decided to trade. “He was my first customer when did multi-level marketing, and the first customer when I started a sub-brokerage and portfolio management business. He supported us in anything that we tried, no matter how foolish it seemed in hindsight. All of this with the limited resources he had access to.,” shared Kamth.

Kamath highlighted that one of the most emotional moments in his professional journey was when he was invited to speak at Canara Bank, where his dad worked his entire life until he retired a decade back, with him in the audience and in tears when Kamath was giving the talk.