Australian report flags flaws in age-check tech before teen social media ban

Australia's landmark social media ban for teenagers under 16 is set to begin in December, but a government-commissioned report has cast doubt on the reliability of the technology meant to enforce it.
The study, released on Monday, evaluated selfie-based age estimation software designed to verify users' ages on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.
While the systems were found to be broadly accurate, fast, and privacy-respecting, the report flagged significant shortcomings.
Accuracy dropped sharply near the cut-off age of 16, creating what researchers described as a "grey zone."
Users exactly at 16 had an 8.5% chance of being wrongly classified as underage. In such cases, additional methods such as ID verification or parental consent may be required.
More concerning, the report revealed that non-Caucasian users and teenage girls experienced higher error rates, with some groups facing what it called "unacceptable" inaccuracies. In contrast, Caucasian users just above the threshold faced minimal disruption.
The system proved highly accurate for users above 19, but the disparities raise questions about fairness and feasibility. Platforms owned by Meta and Alphabet now face the daunting task of implementing these safeguards - or risk fines of up to AUD $49.5 million ($32 million).
According to the report, social media experts have warned that the rollout timeline may be too tight. "It seems like there are a lot of variations in accuracy," Justine Humphry, media researcher at the University of Sydney, said as per the report.
Communications Minister Anika Wells acknowledged the challenges but defended the findings. "While there's no one-size-fits-all solution to age assurance, this trial shows there are many effective options and importantly that user privacy can be safeguarded," she said in the report.