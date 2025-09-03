Gurugram Rains: Corporate employees rent Porter truck after Ola, Uber, Rapido shortage

Gurgaon’s monsoon chaos took a creative twist on Tuesday as corporate employees, unable to book cabs through aggregator apps like Ola, Uber, and Rapido due to surge pricing and unavailability, resorted to hiring a mini truck via Porter to reach home.

A viral video circulating on social media shows formally dressed professionals navigating the waterlogged streets atop a Porter mini truck. While some users lauded the employees for their quick thinking, others highlighted it as a reflection of the city’s chronic urban infrastructure and mobility challenges.

Bunch of young corporates in Gurugram hired a mini truck to take them home! Not the safest option but at a time Uber/Ola/Rapido were not available (or too expensive) Someone commented ‘corporate mazdoors’ ????

Social media reactions ranged from humorous to practical, with one user commenting, “Porter mini truck drivers have found an opportunity during these rains—they’re benefiting too,” while another quipped, “Please share the rental charges; we can have an MoU signed PAN India.”

Tuesday’s heavy rainfall disrupted life across Gurgaon, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Many opted to book hotel rooms to escape the gridlock, while others were forced to wait in traffic on inundated roads. The Gurgaon Police confirmed rainfall of over 100 mm between 3 pm and 7 pm, warning residents of continued disruption.

In response, authorities advised corporate offices to implement work-from-home policies and for schools to shift to online classes. The Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, forecasting “heavy to very heavy rainfall” for the district on September 2, 2025.