Discord files confidentially for IPO: Reports

Discord has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States, according to a Bloomberg report, as activity in the technology IPO market continues to pick up.

The San Francisco-based company is working with Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase on the proposed listing, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The filing allows Discord to begin discussions with regulators and investors while keeping financial details private. The deliberations are ongoing, and the company may still decide against moving ahead with a public offering.

Founded in 2015, Discord operates a communication platform that enables voice, video and text interactions. While the service was originally built for gaming communities, it has since expanded into a broader social platform hosting servers focused on programming, investing, music and other interest-based communities. The company reported more than 200 million monthly active users as of December.

Discord’s platform is free to use, with revenue generated primarily through its paid Nitro subscription, which offers enhanced streaming quality, customisation features and additional user tools.

In response to queries, a Discord spokesperson said the company remains focused on improving the user experience and building a sustainable business, declining to comment on market speculation. Representatives for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also declined to comment, Bloomberg said.

If completed, the listing would add to a growing roster of venture-backed technology companies preparing for public markets. Bloomberg data show that US-listed tech IPOs raised $15.6 billion in 2025, more than double the amount raised in the previous year. Other firms reported to be exploring listings include AI-powered fleet management company Motive Technologies and Asia-based travel platform Klook.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 11:37 AM