Instagram tests ‘Locked Reels’; aims to boost creator engagement through secret codes

Instagram appears to be pushing the boundaries of exclusivity and user interaction with a new test feature 'Locked Reels', accessible only by entering a secret code. Spotted on the platform’s official Design account, the feature introduces a playful yet strategic layer to content sharing, one that could redefine how creators engage their most loyal audiences.
As per the reports, in this early test, users are greeted with a prompt to “Enter secret code,” accompanied by a hint like “1st # in the caption.” Once the correct answer is entered, in this case, “threads”, the content unlocks, revealing a teaser for the Design account’s launch on Threads. It’s a subtle reveal, but it marks a potential shift in how Instagram approaches interactivity.
This isn't just about hiding content, it’s about rewarding connection and curiosity. Think influencers locking a behind-the-scenes reel with the hint “my dog’s name,” or brands teasing a product drop with a code hidden in a previous post. The approach taps into the psychology of fandom, encouraging deeper interaction and rewarding those who pay attention.
For creators and celebrities, this could become a powerful tool to drive exclusive community-building, launch hidden campaigns, or offer “easter egg” content to superfans. For marketers, it introduces a fresh format for gamified product reveals and buzz-worthy campaigns that drive engagement through mystery and participation.
However, there is no official information from Meta on 'Locked Reels'.