Viral Instagram reel showcases luxury cars of Zomato and Blinkit CEOs

An Instagram reel showcasing a fleet of luxury cars parked outside the Zomato and Blinkit offices in Gurugram has taken social media by storm, amassing over 1.2 million views within a week.
The clip features high-end models, including an Aston Martin DB12, A Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Ferrari Roma, all reportedly owned by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. Also highlighted is Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa's stylish BMW Z4.
The reel opens with the logos of Zomato and Blinkit before panning to the impressive lineups of vehicles, quickly capturing the attention of viewers.
However, the display of wealth has sparked a flurry of commentary on social media, where users engaged in a humorous banter and criticism.
One user quipped, "He can buy it. Charging platform fees from customers and deducting gig cancellation fees and no-show fees from delivery partners. He makes much money from looting,"
Another added, "And the one behind all these are delivering on scooters," pointing out the stark contrast between the luxury cars and the delivery workers' realities.
Criticism centered on the recent hike in platform fees by Zomato and Swiggy, which increased by 20 percent to Rs 6 in select regions. "Yahi hota platform fees bada kar (this is what happens after increasing platform fees)," another user remarked, while another raised the question, "Now that you have so much money, why not give the delivery guy health insurance or a provident fund?"
Adding to the buzz, Deepinder Goyal was recently recognized as the second richest person in Gurugram, with his net worth estimated at a staggering Rs 9,300 crore, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2024.