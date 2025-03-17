Cable operators push for Broadcasting Services Bill | Ashwini Vaishnaw to boost creators' economy | Pay TV set to improve margins in 2025

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

EXCLUSIVE: Cable operators urge MIB to fast track Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has urged Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to expedite release of the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023. The ministry had submitted its Action Taken Report to the Parliamentary Standing Committee, stating that the process would take some time and that the committee would be kept updated on its progress.

BREAKING: Ashwini Vaishnaw announces $1 billion fund to boost creators' economy

A $1 billion fund is being created to boost the India creators' economy, said Ashwini Vaishnaw Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Railways & MeitY at Global Media Dialogue ahead of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

The dialogue took place on March 13, 2025, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, to encourage participation from various governments before the WAVES Declaration in Mumbai on May 2, 2025.

South India and content partnerships to drive Pay TV margins in 2025

Rating agency ICRA forecasts the revenues for the Indian Pay TV industry to witness a contraction in the range of 1-3% in FY2026. India’s Pay TV subscriber base is feeling the pressure of competition from OTT platforms, YouTube, and DD Free Dish, driven by affordable mobile data and diverse regional content offerings.

Colgate-Palmolive India announces key director reappointments

Colgate-Palmolive India Limited has approved the reappointment of three key directors as part of its ongoing leadership continuity strategy.

The decision, made by the company's Board of Directors at a meeting held earlier today, is subject to approval by shareholders via postal ballot.

The reappointments, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, extend the tenures of Gopika Pant, Sekhar Natarajan, and Surender Sharma for their respective roles within the organization.

Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy for second time

Fast-fashion giant Forever 21 has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in six years, Reuters reports.