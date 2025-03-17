            
Colgate-Palmolive India announces key director reappointments

The reappointments extend the tenures of Gopika Pant, Sekhar Natarajan, and Surender Sharma for their respective roles within the organization.

By  Storyboard18Mar 17, 2025 1:07 PM
Left to Right: Gopika Pant - Non-executive & Independent Director, Sekhar Natarajan - Non-executive & Independent Director, Surender Sharma - Whole-time Director-Legal & Company Secretary.

Colgate-Palmolive India Limited has approved the reappointment of three key directors as part of its ongoing leadership continuity strategy.

The decision, made by the company's Board of Directors at a meeting held earlier today, is subject to approval by shareholders via postal ballot.

The reappointments, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, extend the tenures of Gopika Pant, Sekhar Natarajan, and Surender Sharma for their respective roles within the organization.

Details of Reappointments:

Gopika Pant (Non-Executive, Independent Director): Appointed for a second consecutive term of five years, from May 21, 2025, to May 20, 2030.

Pant brings over 39 years of legal expertise, holding dual qualifications in India and New York. A distinguished legal professional, she is a member of the American Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association.

After working in New York from 1986 to 1990, she returned to India and became a partner at a leading law firm before founding Indian Law Partners (ILP) in 1999, with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Sekhar Natarajan (Non-Executive, Independent Director): Reappointed for a second term from May 21, 2025, until December 13, 2028, in alignment with the company's retirement policy, which sets an upper age limit of 75 years for directors.

Natarajan has extensive experience in the agriculture and rural sector, where he has contributed significantly to industry growth and farmer engagement.

As Managing Partner of S. N. Consultants, he continues to provide strategic guidance to local and international firms, including private equity investors.

Surender Sharma (Whole-time Director): Reappointed for a five-year term from May 21, 2025, to May 20, 2030, with the responsibility of continuing his legal and compliance leadership at the company.

Sharma currently serves as Vice President – Legal, Company Secretary, and Compliance Officer at Colgate-Palmolive India.

He leads the Legal and Secretarial function to ensure regulatory compliance and provides legal advice to the Leadership Team of CPIL across functions and on matters relating to Corporate Affairs.


