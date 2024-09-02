Cuffe Parade residents oppose illegal and digital hoardings | Philips appoints Bharath Sesha as MD

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Click here to know more 🔥

EXCLUSIVE: Cuffe Parade residents write to BMC, oppose illegal and digital hoardings

The Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) opposing digital and illegal billboards in South Mumbai. The residents have demanded that these illegal structures be removed from the Cuffe Parade area.

Cuffe Parade has numerous banners and billboards installed, which allegedly distract motorists. The road medians are covered with multiple banners, causing visual obstruction and defacing the city streets.

Philips appoints Bharath Sesha as managing director for Indian subcontinent

Philips announced the appointment of Bharath Sesha as Managing Director for the Philips Indian subcontinent, effective September 1, 2024.

In this role, Sesha will spearhead Philips' growth strategy in India, with a strong focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and driving operational excellence. He will manage the Healthcare business headquartered in Gurgaon and hold responsibility for Philips’ Licence to Operate in India, which includes the Philips Innovation Campus (PIC) in Bangalore, the Healthcare Innovation Centre (HIC) in Pune, and Global Business Services (GBS) in Chennai.

Women at the top have the responsibility to pay it forward, says Roshni Das of Intel

At Intel, diversity, equity, and inclusion have been key drivers of success. To achieve greater gender representation, the company goes beyond global programs and initiatives by implementing a deliberate strategy in its hiring process.

As Roshni Das, Vice President, Global Marketing Innovation and India Region Marketing, at Intel Corporation, explains, the company ensures that a woman is always part of the interview panel to eliminate bias and promote fair hiring practices for new talent. Speaking at Storyboard18’s Share The Spotlight event in Bengaluru, Das also highlighted Intel's policy for gender and pay parity.

Having a seat at table comes with duty to empower others: Suparna Mitra, Titan

A majority of CEOs express the need for greater female representation on boards and in senior leadership, but the crucial question is what tangible actions these CEOs are taking to support and elevate their female colleagues within the organisation.

As Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables Division of Titan Company Ltd, points out, the true measure of progress lies in how women in leadership positions actively work to bring more women to the table and create opportunities for their empowerment.

Zee Entertainment appoints Shiva Chinnasamy as chief technology and product officer

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), has announced the appointment of Shiva Chinnasamy as the Chief Technology & Product Officer with effect from 2nd September 2024. In this new role, he will be based at the Company’s Technology & Innovation Centre (TIC) in Bengaluru, and will report into Amit Goenka, President – Digital Business, International Linear Business, Enterprise Technology and Broadcast Operations & Engineering.

Chinnasamy will be responsible for the efforts being undertaken at the TIC across Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) to enhance the consumer experience across platforms.