EXCLUSIVE: Cuffe Parade residents write to BMC, oppose illegal and digital hoardings

The Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) opposing digital and illegal billboards in South Mumbai. The residents have demanded that these illegal structures be removed from the Cuffe Parade area.
Cuffe Parade has numerous banners and billboards installed, which allegedly distract motorists. The road medians are covered with multiple banners, causing visual obstruction and defacing the city streets.
Padmakar Nandekar, President of the Cuffe Parade Welfare Association and former Secretary General of CPRA, said, “Earlier, we faced issues with illegal constructions in our vicinity, but now illegal billboards and large digital out-of-home (DOOH) displays are defacing our city roads. Illegal constructions on sidewalks and large and small billboards on the street are creating a nuisance.”
Nandekar further stated, “We have written to the BMC to remove all illegal constructions in the area, and we have raised objections to the installation of digital billboards in South Mumbai. Civic officials will conduct an inspection of the area and take the necessary actions.”
Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, told Storyboard18 that the government is focused on keeping Mumbai free of illegal billboards. “We are very clear that the city should be free from illegal billboards, and the upcoming BMC policy on out-of-home (OOH) advertising should be legally framed without harming the businesses of stakeholders. Urban planners should ensure that actions detrimental to the city's aesthetics are avoided.”
Narwekar joined the BJP before the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections and won from the Colaba constituency in South Mumbai.
A senior BMC official said, "We have received the letter from CPRA and we have acknowledged it. A thorough inspection will be carried out and action will be taken against illegal hoardings and constructions in the locality."