EU’s Michael McNamara at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave | Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola 2025 war | YouTube's crackdown on gambling content

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola: Will the 2025 cola war spark enough buzz?

After more than a century of pitched battle of frantic marketing, ad showdowns, and taste tests - both on Earth and in space - one might assume the cola wars have ended. But no!

On March 4, PepsiCo placed a full-page advertisement in an apparent challenge to its competitors or to just Coca-Cola. In response to Coca-Cola's 'Half Time' campaign magnified during the Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan, Pepsi rebranded The Times of India to ANY Times of India (credits to Havas India), seamlessly tying into its tagline - ‘Anytime is Pepsi Time’. It's a hat-tip to the 1996 iconic Cricket World Cup campaign “Nothing official about it”.

RMG industry welcomes YouTube's crackdown on illegal gambling content

YouTube, in its latest policy update announced that it has initiated a global crackdown on gambling content. It is worth noting that Twitch, a rival game-streaming platform, still allows gambling content. In India, due to a lack of monitoring, multiple live streamers broadcast gambling content of illegal betting platforms.

YouTube announced that from March 19, it will no longer permit content that directs users to “unapproved” gambling websites through links, images, text, logos, or verbal references.

BCCI seeks media agency to shape IPL 2025 advertising strategy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited proposals from media agencies to oversee advertising strategy and media buying for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, a move aimed at maximizing the tournament’s reach across multiple platforms.

In a formal call for Expressions of Interest (EOI), the BCCI outlined its search for an agency capable of handling a comprehensive media campaign spanning television, radio, digital platforms, print, and out-of-home advertising, including outdoor innovations.

'Big Tech must pay its fair share', says Michael McNamara, Member of EU Parliament at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave

As artificial intelligence (AI) and data privacy take center stage in global discussions, Michael McNamara, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and co-chair of the European Parliament's AI Working Group, shares his insights on laws that would benefit news publishers in India including fair compensation and tackling digital misinformation in the age of AI.

On the sidelines of Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, McNamara highlighted that while AI legislation does address data concerns, it primarily focuses on managing the risks inherent in artificial intelligence rather than regulating the unlawful use of data. "There are a number of laws in Europe regarding data," he explains. "GDPR, the General Data Protection Regulation, has been in place since 2016 and primarily deals with data protection, requiring individuals to authorize the use of their data."

Cautious about misuse of telecom resources, DoT warns spammers of stringent penalties

Committed to preventing telecom resource misuse by implementing advanced solutions and policies, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has cautioned spammers and miscreants of stringent penalties and actions.

In its latest advisory, the DoT has warned miscreants against tampering with or spoofing telecommunication identifiers such as Mobile Numbers, IP Addresses, IMEIs, and SMS headers.