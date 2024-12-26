FMCGs go frugal on adex | Qcomm splurge on ad | Misleading ads puts UPSC coaching institute in trouble

ADVERTISEMENT
FMCG 2024 adex wrap: HUL, Dabur, Marico, Godrej cut ad expenses in Q2 FY25
The FMCG sector witnessed a significant slowdown due to rising inflation this year. The growth in the FMCG sector decelerated to 4.3 percent between August and October 2024
CCPA imposes penalties on UPSC coaching institutes for misleading ads; order against Vajirao & Reddy Institute, StudyIQ IAS, Edge IAS
The CCPA imposed penalties totaling Rs 9 lakh on three coaching institutes, that is Vajirao & Reddy Institute, StudyIQ IAS and Edge IAS, following investigations into false or misleading advertisements.
Quick-commerce 2024 adex wrap: Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart spend heavily on advertising
Zepto spent Rs 303 crore on advertising in fiscal year 2024. In the previous year, Zepto shelled out Rs 215.82 crore on advertising and promotional activities
YES Bank appoints Naveen Chaluvadi as Chief Digital Officer
As the Chief Digital Officer, Chaluvadi will continue to lead the bank's digital transformation efforts, focusing on developing cutting-edge payment and collection solutions.
Delhi HC orders Patanjali to respond to Dabur’s defamation lawsuit over chyawanprash ads
Dabur accuses Patanjali of misleading claims in TV and print advertisements, seeking a ban on promotional content that disparages its market-leading product.
