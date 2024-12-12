Govt intensifies surveillance on Chinese companies | P&G India appoints Rohini Venkateswaran as Chief Sales Officer

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Govt intensifies surveillance on Chinese companies masquerading as RMG operators

The Ministry of Home Affairs is actively monitoring illegal Chinese gambling companies that are disguised as legitimate Real Money Gaming (RMG) companies in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been rigorously banning these Chinese apps and websites, but they continue to resurface under new identities.

These Chinese apps and websites have become hubs for money laundering in the country, posing a potential threat to national security and contributing to gambling addiction among citizens. In September 2024, an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovered a ₹400-crore fraud involving Chinese nationals.

MIB's Ashwini Vaishnaw open to new laws for Social Media Accountability, AI Governance

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting, while addressing questions on AI governance and development in Parliament, highlighted the critical challenges posed by the emerging AI landscape, social media accountability, and the need for robust legal frameworks. The Minister underlined the importance of balancing freedom of speech with the responsibility to combat fake news and ensure accurate narratives in the digital age.

P&G India appoints Rohini Venkateswaran as Chief Sales Officer

Procter & Gamble India appoints Rohini Venkateswaran as the company’s Chief Sales Officer effective January 1, 2025. Venkateswaran is taking over the role from Sairamana Ponugoti, who will leave the company after approx. 23 years of service.

She brings diverse experiences in distributor management, modern trade and sales strategy and planning roles across a career spanning almost two decades. She joined P&G India in 2005 as a sales manager and has since worked across multiple geographies including USA and Dubai, spearheading innovative efforts, and achieving significant results for important P&G businesses.

WPP appoints Accenture’s Prashant Mehta as MD for Global Delivery Centre

Global advertising and marketing giant WPP has announced the appointment of Prashant Mehta as Managing Director to lead its Global Delivery Centre (GDC).

Mehta's primary focus will be on accelerating the GDC's global growth, leveraging as a significant talent pool based in India.

Dentsu India names Abhirup Datta as CEO - Sokrati

Dentsu India has announced key leadership advancements to bolster its performance marketing capabilities. Abhirup Datta has been appointed as the CEO of Sokrati, in addition to his current role as CEO, Performance Practice. He will continue to report to Anita Kotwani, CEO – Media, South Asia, dentsu.

Datta’s focus will be on expanding Sokrati’s footprint and reinforcing its industry leadership.