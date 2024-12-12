            
P&G India appoints Rohini Venkateswaran as Chief Sales Officer

Rohini Venkateswaran, whose role will be effective beginning January 1, will be taking over the role from Sairamana Ponugoti.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2024 11:55 AM
An alumnus of SP Jain Institute of Management, Mumbai, Rohini Venkateswaran currently serves as the Vice President & Country manager Procter & Gamble Gulf - East Gulf & Sales Strategy Gulf. In her current role, Venkateswaran is responsible for 5 countries in Gulf- Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar as General manager and UAE as overall sales strategy leader.

Procter & Gamble India appoints Rohini Venkateswaran as the company’s Chief Sales Officer effective January 1, 2025. Venkateswaran is taking over the role from Sairamana Ponugoti, who will leave the company after approx. 23 years of service.

She brings diverse experiences in distributor management, modern trade and sales strategy and planning roles across a career spanning almost two decades. She joined P&G India in 2005 as a sales manager and has since worked across multiple geographies including USA and Dubai, spearheading innovative efforts, and achieving significant results for important P&G businesses.

Speaking about her new role, Venkateswaran said, “I am looking forward to taking on this new role and returning to India – there could not be a bigger privilege and honor for me to get an opportunity to serve the stakeholders in my country again. I have witnessed and cheered the growth that India has seen in the recent years, and the role that P&G India has played in serving our consumers in the country. I am excited about being back in the market, learning about the evolving Indian consumers and partnering with our customers with our teams to serve their needs. India remains very important for P&G globally, and it is indeed a matter of pride to be a part of this growth journey.”


First Published on Dec 12, 2024 11:55 AM

