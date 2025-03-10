            
Homegrown short-video platforms falling short? | Govt warning about tobacco, alcohol ads on IPL

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Mar 10, 2025 5:06 PM
India’s short video platforms generated around $100 million in FY24, contributing ~2% to the digital ad spend.

Short-video platforms' adex to surge by 30%; advertisers split over homegrown apps' effectiveness

Homegrown short-video platforms are seeing renewed advertiser interest despite ongoing concerns over monetization, content moderation, and algorithmic shortcomings. While YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels dominate the market, homegrown platforms are banking on hyper-local content to carve out a niche.

Keep tobacco, alcohol ads and their proxies off IPL: Health Ministry tells Cricket Board

In a letter to IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, Director General of Health Services Atul Goel has urged to ban all tobacco and alcohol advertising during matches, related events and on TV broadcasts.

Who can replace Big B on KBC? Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai top polls

As Sony TV considers Amitabh Bachchan’s successor as the host of KBC, research by the Indian Institute of Human Brands and Rediffusion’s Red Lab has shortlisted top contenders, including Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, MS Dhoni, Harsha Bhogle, and Anil Kapoor.

Zomato is now Eternal: Shareholders approve name change of parent company

The change applies only to the corporate entity, and the brand name and app will continue to operate under the Zomato identity.

Unilever CEO sees QComm driving up to 15% of HUL’s revenue in India

Fernandez noted that quick commerce's share of e-commerce sales in India has been doubling year-on-year, though from a relatively small base.


First Published on Mar 10, 2025 5:06 PM

