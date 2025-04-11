            
Maharashtra eyes licensing for online gaming | Prada to acquire Versace in €1.25 Billion deal | Digital grabs 63% of ecomm ad spends in 2024

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Apr 11, 2025 4:53 PM
Maharashtra’s bold move also shines a light on a deeper structural issue: India’s fragmented regulatory ecosystem. Multiple states are now looking to regulate online gaming industry including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Maharashtra joins regulatory wave, eyes licensing system for online gaming

Through this policy, Maharashtra government is aiming for two-pronged goal: protect consumers from fraud and deception, while simultaneously legitimizing a booming sector through legal and economic channels.

Prada to acquire Versace in €1.25 Billion deal; marking major shift in luxury fashion industry

Prada will finance the acquisition through €1.5 billion in new debt—comprising a €1 billion term loan and a €500 million bridge facility, while maintaining financial agility.

Digital grabs 63% of ecomm ad spends in 2024; print, TV drop over 50%: Excellent Publicity report

Traditional media sees steep declines; Amazon remains top spender across platforms.

Baba Ramdev's 'sharbat jihad' video goes viral; draws ire over controversial remark

Referring to what he described as "sharbat jihad," Baba Ramdev urged consumers to turn instead to Patanjali's line of juices and rose sharbat.

Madhur Bajaj, former vice chairman of Bajaj Auto, passes away at 63

Born on August 19, 1952, Madhur Bajaj had a distinguished educational background. He was an alumnus of Doon School, Dehradun. Later he pursued an MBA from the International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, which he completed in 1979.


