Madhur Bajaj, former vice chairman of Bajaj Auto, passes away at 63

Madhur Bajaj, former vice chairman of Bajaj Auto Limited passed away in Mumbai at 63. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to health issues.
Bajaj was serving as a director of Bajaj Finance Limited, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, and other companies of Bajaj Group. He resigned from the vice chairman post in January 2024 due to health reasons.
Born on August 19, 1952, Madhur Bajaj had a distinguished educational background. He was an alumnus of Doon School, Dehradun. He then went on to earn a BCom Degree from Sydenham College in Mumbai in 1973 and later he pursued an MBA from the International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, which he completed in 1979.
He was also the former president of SIAM and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA).
The MCCIA team paid their respects and offered condolence on the X platform.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Madhur Bajaj, Past President of MCCIA and Vice Chairman of Bajaj Auto Ltd.
During his tenure (2006–08), he brought remarkable vision to MCCIA from signing an MoU with UNIDO to help MSMEs meet global standards, to promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and new-age sectors like animation and gaming. A visionary industrialist and generous philanthropist, his legacy will continue to guide us," MCCIA wrote.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal condoled the passing of Bajaj, expressing deep sorrow over his demise. Goyal wrote, "He will be remembered for his exemplary leadership, which not only propelled the Bajaj Group to greater heights but also contributed to the India story".