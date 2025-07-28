            
MIB's FY25 budget spend | DPDP Draft receives over 6,900 responses | DoT crackdown on gaming websites impersonating Zupee

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jul 28, 2025 5:14 PM
The DPDP Act, 2023 lays down a robust framework to protect individuals' data rights. (Image credits: Unsplash)

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Over 6,900 inputs received on Draft Digital Personal Data Protection rules 2025 from citizens and stakeholders

The DPDP Act, 2023 lays down a robust framework to protect individuals' data rights, requiring data fiduciaries - entities that process personal data - to implement reasonable security safeguards.

Breaking: States cannot regulate games of skill, gaming firms argue in Supreme Court

Refuting the states’ argument that online gaming is fundamentally different from offline versions due to technological anonymity and scale.

DoT orders immediate blocking of 23 rogue gaming websites impersonating Zupee platform

Acting on Delhi High Court’s orders, the Department of Telecommunications has directed ISPs to block access to infringing domains exploiting Zupee’s trademark and misleading Indian users.

Ministry of I&B utilises more than 99.87% of budget in FY25 despite Rs 572 cr slash in scheme funds

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting spent Rs 4,270.43 cr as of March 28; underspending noted in key central schemes by parliamentary committee.

TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech headcount reduces by over 42,000 in two years

Wipro recorded the steepest decline, with headcount reduced by 25,200 jobs since 2023. It was followed by Infosys, which saw a reduction of 12,506 employees over the same period.

First Published on Jul 28, 2025 5:14 PM

