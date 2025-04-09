PM Modi on WAVES | Multiplex chains’ ad revenue rises | AI blurs influencer authenticity

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

WAVES to empower Indian artists to take content global: PM Modi

Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit 2025, PM Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of focusing on art, music, culture, and creativity. He stated that entertainment is one of the largest global industries and is poised to expand further. Read more

Multiplex chains see ad revenue growth, but pre-pandemic levels still elusive amid footfall decline

Advertising has continued to be a vital driver, with pre-movie advertisements and in-theater branding providing significant monetization opportunities. Read more

Is your favourite influencer real? The blurring lines of authenticity in the age of AI

AI-generated low-effort and machine-generated content has flooded every social media platform. Whether it’s fabricated travel photos, algorithmically optimized engagement bait, or entirely fake influencer accounts, AI is reshaping the digital landscape at an unprecedented scale. Read more

Cool Comeback: Legacy ice-cream maker Dinshaw's gets a brand makeover, taps into q-comm wave

Although offline channels currently drive nearly 99% of ice cream sales for Dinshaw’s, which recently unveiled its refreshed brand identity, online is expected to contribute at least 10% of revenue within the next two years. Read more

Sanjeev Bikhchandani hits back at startup critics: 'Founders take a risk, we should be grateful'