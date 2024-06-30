PM Narendra Modi introduces hashtag #Cheer4Bharat as nation gears up for Paris Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the upcoming Paris Olympics during his Mann Ki Baat address on June 30. “Right after the Tokyo Olympics, our athletes were whole-heartedly engaged in the preparations for the Paris Olympics. If we take all the players together, then all of them have participated in nearly nine hundred international competitions. This is a very big number”, he said.

The Prime Minister added, “In shooting, the talent of our players is coming to the fore. Both men’s and women’s teams have qualified in table tennis. Our shooter daughters are also part of the Indian shotgun team. This time, members of our team will compete in wrestling and horse riding in those categories as well, in which they had never participated before. From this, you can make out that this time we will see a different level of excitement in sports.”

Recalling India’s earlier performance, PM Modi said, “a few months ago, we displayed our best performance in the World Para Athletics Championship. Our players have also won glorious laurels in chess and badminton.”